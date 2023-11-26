Sunny Deol roots for brother Bobby Deol, drops blood-smeared face PIC from Animal trailer

Earlier this year, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol took over the box office with his commendable performance in Gadar 2. Now, his brother Bobby Deol is back with the action-thriller movie Animal. After the trailer of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer was dropped, Sunny took to social media to give a shoutout to his younger brother.

Sunny Deol gives a shoutout to Bobby Deol

On November 23, the makers of the upcoming action thriller film Animal dropped the trailer which was received with a lot of love. From fans to Bollywood celebs, everyone extended their warm wishes to the team and expressed the desire to watch it on the big screen. Sunny Deol is also proud of his brother. To show his support towards Bobby Deol, he took to Instagram and posted a blood-smeared picture of him from the trailer and wrote, “Bob (red heart emoji)."

In response to his elder brother's praise for his acting, Bobby wrote, "Love you."

Take a look:

On the day of the film’s trailer release, the Gadar 2 actor also posted the video on his social media and rooted for Bobby. He also expressed his excitement to see him in action soon. Sunny captioned his post, “Bobby Can’t wait to see you in Action!”

About Animal

Helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie stars a stellar cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri and important roles. It showcases the complex relationship between a father and his son that led to the latter becoming a personified version of a cruel ‘animal’.

Bollywood celebs reviewed Animal trailer

Soon after watching the power-packed trailer of Animal, many B-town celebs took to social media to pen their views on it. Ranbir Kapoor’s wife Alia Bhatt was too busy watching this trailer for the 7000th time. She wrote, “My mind is officially blown. I need to watch this movie. Like now. ANIMAL: setting cinemas on fire from the 1st of December. Brace yourselves.”

Next up was Kareena Kapoor Khan who called Anil Kapoor her ‘most favourite’. On her Instagram stories, she wrote, “There is only one Ranbir Kapoor. And my most favourite @anilskapoor. And congratulations to the entire cast and team. Stellar trailer.”

Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, and some other stars also congratulated the entire team of the movie.

