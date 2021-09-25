Sunny Deol’s cute banter with mother Prakash Kaur in the snow ignites social media; Fans call it ‘true love’

On Saturday, September 25, actor Sunny Deol, took to social media to share an endearing video of his vacation alongside mother Prakash Kaur. As soon as the clip surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it went viral on the internet in no time. The new clip sees Sunny and his mother adorably bonding with each other in a snow-clad mountain. The mother-son duo make snowballs to throw at each other as Bobby McFerrin’s hit song ‘Dont Worry Be Happy’ plays in the background.

While sharing the clip, Sunny penned a heartfelt note for his mother describing the unique bond that parents shared with their children. He stated in Hindi, “No matter how old one becomes, they will always remain children for their parents. The love of parents is precious and true, appreciate them. This moment is one of my memorable moments, where I relived my childhood with my mother.” It seems that Sunny Deol is spending some quality time away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world.

In terms of work, Sunny Deol previously donned the cap of a director to launch his son Karan Deol in the Hindi film industry. The two collaborated for the film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which also featured Sahher Bambba. After this he began working on R Balki’s untitled project. The actor also has Gadar 2 and Apne 2 in the pipeline.

In an interview with Pinkvilla to celebrate 20 years of Gadar, director Anil Sharma had said, “The entire world wants to see Tara Singh back and I would love to make 10 films on that character. But it’s difficult to make Gadar 2. One needs a bomb of emotion, drama and grandeur. Whenever Gadar 2 is announced, you can assume that I have got that bomb.” It seems like he has finally found a bomb. After Gadar 2, Anil Sharma is also making Apne 2 with the Deols - Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby and Karan.

