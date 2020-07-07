Sunny Deol’s Jaal The Trap producer Harish Shah dies of throat cancer at 76

Veteran producer Harish Shah, who is known for producing several popular movies, breathed his last at the age of 76 today.

In what came as another heartbreaking news from the Bollywood industry, renowned producer Harish Shah breathed his last today. To note, the veteran producer was died due to long battle cancer at the age of 76. Harish is known for bankrolling movies like Rajesh Khanna starrer Mere Jeevan Sathi, Dharmendra’s Zalzala, and starrer Daulat. -starrer Ram Tere Kitne Naam, Ab Insaf Hoga and many more. His last production happened to be Sunny Deol’s 2003 release Jaal: The Trap.

His brother Vinod Shah confirmed the unfortunate news to Indian Express and revealed that Harish was battling throat cancer for almost a decade. His cremation took place in at around 1 pm at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. “Harish was battling throat cancer for ten years. He passed away today at 6 am. He was 76 years old. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, very few people are allowed for the funeral. It is going to be only 2 or 3 of us to do his last rites,” Vinod was quoted saying.

The year 2020 has certainly been one of the worst years for Bollywood as the industry lost several renowned stars to the cruel hands of destiny. Earlier, Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor’s demise had left the nation heartbroken. And before we could overcome the loss, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. This isn’t all. Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan also breathed her last early this month as she died of cardiac arrest.

