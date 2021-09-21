Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol beats Kartik Aaryan & Meezaan Jaffrey to bag Sooraj Barjatya’s film: Report

Rajshri productions has been in the business of cinema for generations. One of the most successful Hindi filmmakers of all time, Sooraj Barjatya has enriched the legacy with page-turner blockbusters like ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, ‘Vivah’, and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ amongst others. For most of these blockbusters, has been the leading name. Now, Sooraj’s son Avnish Barjatya is gearing up to make his foray into the world of cinema. According to a report in ETimes, Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol will be making his Bollywood debut with Avnish’s directorial.

Reportedly, the coming-of-age love story was initially offered to Kartik Aaryan and Meezaan Jaffrey. The stars were in talks for the film however a source revealed to ETimes, “It is a mystery why Kartik and Meezaan didn't do the film. It all seemed set when Kartik was in talks and ditto when Meezaan. However, now everything is settled. It's Rajveer. The rest of the cast is soon going to be worked out. As for the female lead opposite Rajveer, it will be a new girl."

Sunny Deol’s elder son Karan Deol made his Bollywood debut in a film directed by his father. ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ failed to impress the audience as well as the critics. Speaking about life post debut, Karan said to HT, “After my debut, I was left on my own. I’ve been taking all decisions on my own. Dad (Sunny Deol) said, ‘You be your own person, take your own calls, learn from your mistakes’. That’s the only way. Especially with what happened, right after Pal Pal Dil... , there was the pandemic and we were restricted to our homes."

Also Read| Karan Deol on making a comeback after debut film tanked: Watching my old acting videos reinstilled confidence