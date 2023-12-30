Sunny Deol says he 'got out' of his seat during Bobby Deol starrer Animal's climax scene; here's why

Bobby Deol has been receiving praise for his portrayal of the antagonist Abrar Haque in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. Now, his elder brother and Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol has opened up on his brother's success. He also revealed that he walked out during the Animal's climax scene, which featured Bobby. So let us find out in detail what the Gadar 2 star said.

Sunny Deol talks about Bobby Deol

In an interview with NDTV, Sunny Deol spoke about his brother Bobby Deol's film Animal. He mentioned that he could not stand the movie and walked out during its climax when Bobby's character was killed. He said, "I watched it, but… Animal is a great film, it's a nice film. People are loving it. I'll have my bits and pieces about any film, even my own films. That's me; it ain't gonna change. But I'm not going to talk about it… When I was seeing Bobby being killed, I just got out of the seat, and I couldn't take it. I just wanted to go out and do something."

The Gadar 2 actor also said he is happy about Bobby's success this year and credited Prakash Jha's web series Aashram for his resurrection. "It was overdue. He became successful with Aashram. That went to the grassroot level, it was the most-watched thing in the country," he added. Sunny, however, admitted that he hadn't seen the show.

The year 2023 has been great for Deol's. Dharmendra played a pivotal role in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Sunny delivered his career's biggest blockbuster with Gadar 2, and Bobby received praise for Animal.

Sunny and Bobby Deol's work front

Sunny will be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, which is being backed by Aamir Khan. It will mark Sunny's reunion with Santoshi after a long time. The duo delivered some really acclaimed films in the 1990s, like Ghayal, Ghatak, and Damini.

On the other hand, Bobby will be seen in the Telugu films Hari Hara Veera Mallu (in which he plays Aurangzeb) and NBK109.

