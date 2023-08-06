Sunny Deol says 'Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman' as he praises his Gadar 2 character

Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of one of the most anticipated films of 2023 Gadar 2 co-starring Ameesha Patel. The actor is set to reprise his Tara Singh character from his 2001 blockbuster hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Fans are excited to see the magic of Tara Singh and Sakeena once again on the big screens. Now, during a session on the last day of the 2023 Jagran Film Festival in Delhi, Sunny opened up about his character and praised it.

Sunny Deol praises his Gadar 2 character

On the last day of the 2023 Jagran Film Festival in Delhi, Sunny Deol was asked about his character Tara Singh in Gadar 2. Praising his character, the actor said, "Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman. Every man wants to watch Hulk and Superman. He believes that (the hero) on screen will set things right. Like there are Marvel Comics, here is Tara Singh. You don’t draw these powers from working out. These are emotional powers.

Pointing out the example of Gadar's famous "Hindustan Zindabad" sequence, the actor said when a character faces a tough choice, "God" comes on screen to guide the way. He added, "Then, you move ahead. That is the superpower of honesty, earnestness, and simplicity. That’s what superheroes are all about."

Calling acting an art, the 66-year-old actor further added, "It is in your genes or you have it. You can enhance it through technique but you can’t become an actor by doing bodybuilding or dancing."

He said that every human possesses different kinds of emotions and as actors, they are blessed to portray the characters with emotions intact, and "that's when it feels real."

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Sunny talked about nepotism and clarified that it is not a "driving factor." Praising his father Dharmendra, the actor said, "Papa is such a big icon and I made my identity and I am here. I am not like my dad, but we are very similar. Of course there were difficulties, but I never thought of them as difficulties.”

Meanwhile, Anil Sharma's directorial Gadar 2 is set to release on August 11, 2023. Apart from Ameesha, and Sunny, the cast of the film also features Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Manish Wadhwa, Mir Sarwar, Gaurav Chopra, Dolly Bindra, and others in key roles.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol reveals he wouldn't have acting career without Dharmendra; 'Papa is such a big icon'