Sunny Deol shares Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was set to make debut with movie Indian; reveals why it got shelved

Sunny Deol has been in the news recently due to the huge success of his latest movie, Gadar 2, where he starred alongside Ameesha Patel. This film, directed by Anil Sharma, set some impressive box office records and became the second highest-grossing film after Pathaan. The film also starred Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role portraying the character Jeetay, who is the adult son of Tara Singh and Sakina. Recently, Sunny Deol opened up about one of his films titled Indian which was shelved, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was supposed to make her debut through that film.

Sunny Deol reveals Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was set to debut in the film Indian which got shelved

During the show, Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny Deol opened up about one of his films titled Indian which was supposed to be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s debut film, but it eventually got shelved. He also revealed that most of the songs and other parts of the film were already shot. He said, “I myself was making the film Indian. Aishwarya was a part of the film and it was her debut film. We had shot songs and all but then there were budget issues.”

Karan Deol congratulates Sunny Deol on Gadar 2 success

Recently, the Gadar 2 team hosted a star-studded Gadar 2 success bash for industry friends. Many A-lister Bollywood celebrities attended the event and became a part of their celebration. Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol, extended his congratulations to his father and the entire team of the film for their tremendous success. He took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from the bash which also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and others.

In one of the pictures, Karan is captured posing in a family photo that includes his father Sunny Deol, wife Drisha Acharya, and brother Rajveer Deol. In another picture, the family is seen posing with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and in yet another photo, the Deol brothers, Karan and Rajveer, are seen striking a pose with Shahid Kapoor. In the caption, Karan wrote, “Celebrating the remarkable success of #Gadar2! Proud of you, Papa, and congratulations to the entire team,” along with a red heart and fire emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Meanwhile, talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who won the Miss World 1994 pageant, started her acting career in 1997 with a Tamil film called Iruvar directed by Mani Ratnam. In the same year, she made her Bollywood debut in a movie titled Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, where she starred alongside Bobby Deol. Her Bollywood debut film was directed by Rahul Rawail. Work-wise, the actress was last seen in the movie Ponniyin Selvan 2.

ALSO READ: Did you know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was first choice for Shah Rukh Khan’s Darr? Here’s what went wrong