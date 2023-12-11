Sunny Deol shares his battle with dyslexia, says he does THIS to overcome issue while learning lines
Sunny Deol has revealed that he has dyslexia and said that people wouldn’t understand his problem during his school years. The actor was last seen in Gadar 2.
Actor Sunny Deol is riding high from the recent box office success of his latest film Gadar 2. Currently preparing for his next project, titled Safar, Deol has bravely opened up about privately battling dyslexia.
Opening up about his struggles, Sunny shared how dyslexia posed difficulties during his school years. He also revealed he continues to face certain challenges on movie sets, as he works hard to fully process dialogues before delivering them on camera. Read on to find out how he manages to overcome this problem while memorizing dialogues for films.
‘Yeh duffer aadmi hai’: Sunny Deol as he recalls reactions of people as he faced battle against dyslexia during his academic years
Sunny Deol is well known, not just for his versatility as an actor, but also for being opinionated and a strong-headed individual. During a recent chat with Bombay Times, the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor disclosed that he is dyslexic, and how the condition poses a problem when he memorizes his lines as he can’t read and write properly. In order to solve the issue, he receives the dialogues in Hindi and reads the words meticulously.
In addition, the star also recollected his academic years and recalled the way people would look down upon him, being inconsiderate towards his issue. “Earlier, we didn’t know what it was, and people would think..ki yeh duffer aadmi hai,” Deol said.
Work front of Sunny Deol
The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest venture Gadar 2. The movie turned out to be a major box office success and notably, it was a sequel to Gadar Ek Prem Katha. The second part of the Gadar series also starred actress Ameesha Patel, and the Anil Sharma directorial had a theatrical release on August 11.
Up next, the actor has Safar in the pipeline. Remarkably, he recently found himself enveloped in controversies after a video of him went viral on the internet, wherein he was seen walking on the road in an inebriated state. However, Deol later cleared the air and revealed that the clip was actually from the shoot of his next project, Safar.
