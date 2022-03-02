Sunny Deol shares monochromatic photo in dad Dharmendra’s first vintage car; Bobby Deol REACTS

Actor Sunny Deol is close to his family and his social media handle is proof of it. Every now and then, he shares his precious family moments on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Gadar actor took to the photo-sharing application to share a sneak peek of his father and actor Dharmendra’s first vintage car. He shared a classic monochromatic photo to express his love for his father’s first car. Sunny looked absolutely dapper in the photo. However, he gave just a small sneak peek of the beautiful car.

While sharing the stunning photo, Sunny Deol wrote, “It's been a wild ride…With my dad’s vintage Fiat, the first car he ever bought and the countless memories I made in them.” His younger brother Bobby Deol dropped a string of fire emoticons in the comment section. Even, Sunny’s fans too could not stop gushing over the photo. A fan wrote, “Wow looking so handsome.” Another fan commented, “Looking great.” Many others also showered red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Speaking about Sunny Deol’s professional career, he is currently set for the release of the much-awaited film 'Gadar 2', which is a sequel to the 2001 action film of the same name. After 25 days of shoot, Sunny Deol had announced the wrap of the first schedule. He wrote, "Only a fortunate few get to bring amazing characters back to life. Presenting Tara Singh 20 years later! Wrapped the first schedule of #Gadar2. Feeling blessed” with pictures of Tara Singh.

