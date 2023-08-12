Sunny Deol shares priceless advice for young actors; 'Stop bodybuilding, concentrate on acting'

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm since its release. The lead actors reprised their famous Tara Singh and Sakeena characters and have been receiving applause from the audience. The Anil Sharma directorial was one of the most awaited films of 2023 and movie lovers are rushing to the theaters to see the magic of Sunny and Ameesha again on the big screen. The film also stars Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh Sharma in a pivotal role. Amidst this good news, Sunny spoke about young actors of today's generation and shared a piece of important advice for them.

Sunny Deol shares priceless advice for young actors

In a recent interview with IMDb, Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol was asked to share a piece of advice for the new generation of actors. The 65-year-old said they should start acting rather than concentrating only on dancing and bodybuilding.

He said, "Stop bodybuilding and dancing. Concentrate on acting. You have the talent, take it ahead because that's what we need. We are not bodybuilders. You should be fit, strong, and healthy - and definitely music is something which is a part of our culture. I know you all have seen my earlier films, and so many earlier actors, plus there are quite a few new ones who are doing great work. Let them be your heroes rather than people who are simply muscling around.”

Talking about Gadar 2, the actor said, "You feel it is a very old film, but that's the genre we have created because that's the period in which we are shooting the new film."

Sunny was also asked how filmmaking has evolved in all these years. He said, "Filmmaking has not changed, it has evolved. Technology is evolving, and now it is evolving at a faster pace. However, we don't have to evolve with the stories which were there because at the end of the day, our culture, values, and history will always be the same."

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. While the first installment was set in 1945 and went up til 1952, the sequel is set in 1971. The audience has been loving Sunny’s actions in the film and the songs are receiving immense love as well.

