Sunny Deol speaks on his relationship with father Dharmendra: 'My dad was a fear factor to me'

Sunny Deol had an exceptional comeback in 2023 with the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gadar: The Katha Continues aka Gadar 2, starring Sunny and Ameesha Patel, took the box office by storm this year. The actor recently opened up on parenting and shared as a parent how his father and veteran actor Dharmendra used to be.

Sunny Deol says 'fear factor should be there' while speaking about his equation with Dharmendra

During a recent conversation with NDTV, Sunny Deol, the father of Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol was asked how he is as a father. The Gadar 2 actor added that they are a strict family. "At school, I was not allowed to go out after 7-8pm so we used to be at home. Even with my kids, I never gave them a cellphone until they finished school," said Sunny.

Talking about his relationship with Dharmendra, Sunny shared that the fear factor should be there. "My dad was a fear factor to me. If dad comes here, I will just get up and move and be completely shut. It is the way it is. That's the beauty of it."

Advertisement

Sunny Deol praises his brother Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol who recently gained a lot of love and attention for his short yet impactful role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, received praise from his brother Sunny Deol. He said that he gave his two cents to his younger brother.

He shared, "I am so happy for him. It was high time it happened and people were not fair to him." Continuing he further added that people said Bobby is a sweet boy and they will say all those things and nobody is doing anything.

About Gadar 2

The action-packed sequel revived the popular on-screen chemistry of Sunny and Ameesha Patel as they reprised their iconic roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena along with Utkarsh Sharma as a grown-up version of their son Jeetey.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 was released on August 11, 2023. Apart from Sunny and Ameesha, Gadar 2 features Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rajkumar Hirani shares similarities between Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan; calls them 'hardworking'