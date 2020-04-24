Sunny Deol throwing a pillow at Dharmendra in THIS photo is the perfect flashback friday treat; Check it out

Sunny Deol took to Instagram to share the perfect father-son moment from his childhood with dad Dharmendra. Check it out.

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol seems to be reliving his childhood moments amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Sunny shared an unseen childhood photo recently with papa Dharmendra on social media that has gone viral. While Sunny is extremely emotional and close to his father Dharmendra, the senior star too at times posts throwback photos on social media with his kids. However, this time, Sunny shared an epic throwback photo from his childhood with Dharmendra that is bound to make you smile.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a childhood photo in which he can be seen throwing a pillow at his dad Dharmendra while his younger sister clinged to papa. Dharmendra can be seen holding his daughter in his arms while Sunny gets naughty and throws a pillow at his dad. Clad in red tee and shorts, Dharmendra can be seen smiling away while enjoying a father-son moment with Sunny Deol. Sunny, on the other hand, can be seen clad in a brown shirt and black shorts.

The actor-turned-politician took to Instagram and wrote, “Flashback Dad my sister and me #life.” Seeing the photo, netizens were left in complete awe of the father-son. Sunny has two sisters, Ajeeta and Vijeta. The photo went viral among the fans of the yesteryear superstar and Sunny and many were left awestruck on seeing a cute moment from their life. Meanwhile, a day back, Dharmendra shared a video of enjoying his time at his farmhouse. Several helpers can be seen bringing fresh veggies in front of him and he goes onto highlight the benefits of the same in the video. Dharmendra also shared a video showing his fans around his farm and wrote, “Friends, just to Un corona your mood . Be happy healthy and strong. Love you all.”

Check out Sunny and Dharmendra’s old photo:

Friends, just to Un corona your mood . Be happy healthy and strong. Love you all. pic.twitter.com/yqaIFwDP1l — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) April 23, 2020

