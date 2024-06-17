Sunny Deol to revive Joseph’s Hindi remake after 2 years wait; will wrap Soorya’s shoot before starting Border 2

Sunny Deol is on a roll professionally. The actor who bounced back to his big-boy era with the blockbuster Gadar 2: The Katha Continues has some exciting lineup ahead. Pinkvilla has been at the forefront sharing updates about two of his biggest arrivals ahead: Lahore 1947 and Border 2. Another one entering his schedule is one of his old movies that was struggling to locate his dates.

Sunny Deol’s Soorya sees a revival

It was in 2022 that the 66-year-old onboarded a crime drama directed by M Padmakumar. An official adaptation of the Malayalam film, Joseph (2018), Sunny’s remake is titled Soorya. Bankrolled by Kamal Mukut, this actioner will feature Sunny Deol in the character of a retired cop who happens to investigate a murder case leading to the unraveling of an organ harvesting racket.

Soorya initially went on floors in Jaipur two years ago and the makers are now hoping to complete the movie as soon as Sunny gets free from Lahore 1947. Mukut’s son Deepak told Mid-day recently, “We have completed over 80 percent of the film. Sunny will complete the shoot very soon.”

Why is Sunny Deol’s Soorya on halt?

Deepak further in his byte revealed that Deol has been busy with other projects, and Soorya’s team is trying to work out the dates. He added, “We have enjoyed a wonderful relationship with the Deol family for ages, and it’s fine that Sunny couldn’t shoot for our film earlier. We understand his compulsions.”

Sunny who had already watched Joseph quickly said yes to its remake when offered to him. His only request in the development was that the adaptation should be as gritty as the original. “Sunny is also involved in the creative process. His relationship with us is far more important [than a film]. We’ll wait for him,” Deepak added.

The portal’s sources further confirmed that Sunny would wrap by Soorya by November before heading to start his other highly-anticipated film Border 2.

What’s the update on Border 2?

Pinkvilla was the first one to exclusively report about the first time the film was thought of, it was followed by our exclusive updates on the onboarding of actor Ayushmann Khurrana and director Anurag Singh. It was very recently that we also informed our readers of the release date of the film which is January 23, 2026.

As the Border 2 team swings into full pre-production, our sources recently told us that the makers will take the films on the floor by October 2024. Interestingly, a male actor from the Punjabi film industry is awaited to complete the ensemble. The official announcement of the cast is awaited due to the movie’s paperwork still being in the process.

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, Border is a sequel to the 1997 cult classic, Border which will complete 29 years of its release.

What’s the update on Lahore 1947?

Last month Pinkvilla reported that this reunion of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi is rolling at great speed in Mumbai’s Madh Island. Our sources had exclusively told us that the makers are eyeing a Republic Day 2025 release, the shoot of which is expected to be completed by the end of June. “Makers have already shot for 50 days and another month of shoot remains,” our source informed.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Lahore 1947 will also star Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Mona Singh in key roles.

