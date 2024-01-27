Sunny Deol wishes ‘Lord’ Bobby Deol on his birthday with loving PICS; Esha Deol is ‘so proud’ of her bhaiya

Bobby Deol turned 55 today, January 27th, and social media is flooded with birthday wishes for the Animal star. Sunny Deol, his elder brother and Gadar 2 actor, expressed his love for 'Lord' Bobby by sharing some adorable pictures with him. Esha Deol also made her brother's day even more special by writing a short and sweet note on his birthday.

Sunny Deol’s heartfelt wish for brother Bobby Deol on his birthday

Sunny Deol took to his Instagram account a few hours ago to post some endearing pictures with his brother, Bobby Deol. Wishing the Animal star on his birthday, he wrote, "Happy Birthday My Lil #LordBobby HappyBirthday #MyLife #Brothers #Deols."

The first picture shows Sunny Deol hugging Bobby, and it is oh-so-adorable. The next picture is from their recent appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan season 8. Another picture shows them posing with their dad Dharmendra, while the following pictures portray their lovely sibling bond. Check out the post below!

Commenting on Sunny Deol’s post, Rahul Dev also wished the Animal star a happy birthday. He wrote, “Happy birthday Bobs! Lots of love.” Meanwhile, Bobby Deol’s fans also flooded the comment section with adorable wishes for the actor.

Advertisement

Esha Deol’s birthday wish for Bobby Deol

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, Esha Deol took to her Instagram story to share a striking picture of her brother Bobby Deol. Penning a short, sweet note, she wrote, “Happy birthday bhaiya! So proud of you.” Check out her post below.

The Deol siblings are known for always supporting and encouraging each other. When Sunny Deol's film, Gadar 2, was released, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol came together to attend the film's screening. Their adorable pictures from the screening went viral on social media. Sunny and Bobby Deol are Dharmendra's children from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur, while Esha Deol and Ahana are the daughters of Dharmendra and his second wife, actress Hema Malini.

In an interview with ETimes, Esha Deol opened up about the viral picture with Sunny and Bobby from Gadar 2 screening. She said that the picture happened very organically, and it wasn’t planned. She added that the Deols are very private as a family, and are extremely respectful towards each other.

“I feel that whether I tie him Rakhi or not is none of anyone else's business. But I think because we are actors, people want to do that moment. I have been tying rakhi to my brothers since I was a kid and we continue doing so. But we are not here to prove to people,” she said.

Esha Deol, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol’s work front

Sunny Deol's last appearance was in Anil Sharma's period action drama film, Gadar 2, where he co-starred with Ameesha Patel. This film was a sequel to their 2001 blockbuster hit, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Sunny's upcoming movie, Lahore 1947, is being produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Bobby Deol recently played the villain Abrar Haque in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial film, Animal, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. His performance in the film was praised by many. Bobby's next movie is Krish Jagarlamudi's Telugu film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

On the other hand, Esha Deol's last appearance was in the 2023 web series, 'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega.'

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol hoists flag on Republic Day; Ameesha Patel drops throwback VIDEO with Army personnel