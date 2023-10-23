Sunny Deol's Border 2, Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 delayed due to legal issues? Producer Nidhi Dutta REACTS

Ajay Devgn's 2012 film Son of Sardaar and Sunny Deol's 1997 action war film Border are two of the most commercially successful films of their respective decades. Lately, there has been a buzz around the development of their much-awaited sequels. Now, producer Nidhi Dutta has reacted to the news of them getting delayed due to legal issues.

Son of Sardaar 2 and Border 2 shelved?

Today, on October 23rd, producer and daughter of filmmaker JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, took to her Instagram stories to share a news report. The report stated that the sequels to Sunny Deol starrer Border and Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar have been shelved due to legal complications. Dutta has refuted these claims in her story.

Check out her story!

Nidhi Dutta and JP Dutta are working on Border 2

In August, Pinkvilla exclusively informed the readers that the father-daughter duo has started working on Border 2 after the massive success of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. A source said, "They are in advanced talks to partner with a top studio for Border 2 and an official announcement of the film and the collaboration is around the corner. While the story has already been identified from the history of the Indian Army, the writing process will begin soon."

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia, Sunny revealed that Border 2 was meant to start in 2015. However, it stopped after his films were not doing well at the box office. Sunny's last release, Gadar 2, turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of this year. Meanwhile, there have been also talks of the sequel of Ajay Devgn starrer Son of Sardaar.

About Border

Border is a 1997 war film written, co-produced, and directed by J.P. Dutta. The film was based on the Battle of Longewala which took place during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It stars an ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar among others. Upon release, it turned out to be a major critical and commercial success and bagged three National Awards.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Bhushan Kumar & JP Dutta team up for Border 2; Ayushmann Khurrana in talks to join Sunny Deol