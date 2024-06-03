Sunny Deol's Dacait co-star Meenakshi Seshadri recalls 'nerve-wrecking' kiss scene with him; calls actor 'gentleman'

Meenakshi Seshadri stepped into the acting realm with the film Painter Babu in 1983 but it was her movie Hero that made her an overnight star. Among the many films she has worked in is the 1987 action-drama Dacait.

In an interview, the actress spoke about her kissing scene with Sunny Deol which was later chopped by the censor board. Read on!

Meenakshi Seshadri recalls ‘nerve-wrecking' kiss scene with Sunny Deol

Indian actress and trainer classical dancer, Meenakshi Seshadri was in an interview with Zoom wherein she opened about her kissing scene with her co-star Sunny Deol in Dacait. Talking about her experience of shooting her first movie with Deol, she stated, “We had a romantic song in which we’re both on a boat before the song starts and he kisses me. It was an actual kiss. It was a little nerve-wrecking for me because I am very conservative.”

She added that after he first movie Painter Babu, where she wore ‘pretty revealing’ clothes, she didn’t even feel like repeating that. So, a kiss was ‘extreme’. However, the scene never made it through the censor board and was later removed. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Calling the Gadar 2 actor a ‘gentleman’ she stated that Deol treated her so well that she was comfortable and relaxed working with him. “He was such a gentleman. He was so relaxed and so easy to work with that it went through so smoothly. And I think that’s the reason why, all the other movies that I did with him, Ghayal, Ghatak and Damini, we had this very good equation and understanding.”

Advertisement

Meenakshi Seshadri stated similarity between Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

In the same interview, the Jurm actress stated that she saw the same intensity in Ranbir Kapoor’s eyes in Animal that she saw in his father, later Rishi Kapoor’s eyes in Agneepath. She divulged, “Rishi ji, the role that he did in Agneepath, was amazing. What was there in his eyes in that movie, now, I see it in his son’s (Ranbir Kapoor) eyes when I see a movie like Animal.”

She added, “Now I feel that this concept of stereotyping and rehashing the role over and over again has gone and people are now actually thinking of characters, performances and newness.” Seshadri has been part of many films like Aandhi-Toofan, Meri Jung, Dilwaala, Shahenshah, Awaargi, among others.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Raha return to Mumbai after gracing Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding bash