Sunny Deol's Dacait co-star Meenakshi Seshadri recalls 'nerve-wrecking' kiss scene with him; calls actor 'gentleman'
Meenakshi Seshadri worked with Sunny Deol for the first time in Dacait. She also spoke about the similarity between Ranbir Kapoor and his father Rishi Kapoor. Read on!
Meenakshi Seshadri stepped into the acting realm with the film Painter Babu in 1983 but it was her movie Hero that made her an overnight star. Among the many films she has worked in is the 1987 action-drama Dacait.
In an interview, the actress spoke about her kissing scene with Sunny Deol which was later chopped by the censor board. Read on!
Meenakshi Seshadri recalls ‘nerve-wrecking' kiss scene with Sunny Deol
Indian actress and trainer classical dancer, Meenakshi Seshadri was in an interview with Zoom wherein she opened about her kissing scene with her co-star Sunny Deol in Dacait. Talking about her experience of shooting her first movie with Deol, she stated, “We had a romantic song in which we’re both on a boat before the song starts and he kisses me. It was an actual kiss. It was a little nerve-wrecking for me because I am very conservative.”
She added that after he first movie Painter Babu, where she wore ‘pretty revealing’ clothes, she didn’t even feel like repeating that. So, a kiss was ‘extreme’. However, the scene never made it through the censor board and was later removed.
Calling the Gadar 2 actor a ‘gentleman’ she stated that Deol treated her so well that she was comfortable and relaxed working with him. “He was such a gentleman. He was so relaxed and so easy to work with that it went through so smoothly. And I think that’s the reason why, all the other movies that I did with him, Ghayal, Ghatak and Damini, we had this very good equation and understanding.”
Meenakshi Seshadri stated similarity between Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor
In the same interview, the Jurm actress stated that she saw the same intensity in Ranbir Kapoor’s eyes in Animal that she saw in his father, later Rishi Kapoor’s eyes in Agneepath. She divulged, “Rishi ji, the role that he did in Agneepath, was amazing. What was there in his eyes in that movie, now, I see it in his son’s (Ranbir Kapoor) eyes when I see a movie like Animal.”
She added, “Now I feel that this concept of stereotyping and rehashing the role over and over again has gone and people are now actually thinking of characters, performances and newness.” Seshadri has been part of many films like Aandhi-Toofan, Meri Jung, Dilwaala, Shahenshah, Awaargi, among others.
