Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 becomes first film to be screened at the new Parliament building

Sunny Deol delivered one of the biggest Bollywood hits in the year 2001 with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. This Anil Sharma directorial also starred Ameesha Patel and was a massive commercial success. After more than two decades, the makers came up with its sequel Gadar 2. The sequel has also turned out to be a surprise box-office smash. Now, there is another interesting update regarding the movie.

Gadar 2 to be screened at the parliament building

Recently, the makers of Gadar 2 hosted a special screening of the film in the New Parliament House in New Delhi. It has now become the first film to be screened at the new parliament building. The screening was conducted for member of parliaments. Today, the first screening took place at 11 a.m. It will continue for three days with five shows being conducted every day.

Gadar 2 is directed and produced by Anil Sharma. It is written by Shaktimaan Talwar and follows the story of Tara Singh who goes to Pakistan to save his son during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. So far, the movie has entered the 400-crore club at the domestic box office.

Anil Sharma talks about Gadar 2's budget

In an interview with News18 India, Sharma talked about the difficulties he faced in getting Gadar 2 made. He said that everyone thought that he didn't make movies and Sunny Deol's movies were also not working. Add to that, the involvement of newcomer Utkarsh Sharma. But he believed in it and he realized that Gadar is a brand. He said, "Perhaps, that is why we did not get a lot of budget as well. We have made this film in the budget of just Rs 60 crore when people are talking about Rs 600 crore films.”

Sunny recently took to social media to thank all the fans for the movie's box-office success. In a video seemingly taken from an airplane, Sunny sent his message to everyone. He said, “Hello everyone, first and foremost aap sabka bahut bahut dhanyavad. Aap logo ko Gadar 2 pasand aayi.. maine kabhi socha bhi nahi tha. (Thank you so much everyone, you all liked Gadar 2. I never thought this would happen. We have crossed Rs 400 crore and will go ahead.)"

