Sunny Deol’s happy dance at Karan Deol’s pre-wedding is making Bobby Deol smile; WATCH

The Deols are in a happy space right now as Karan Deol is all set to get married to his girlfriend Drishya Acharya. The pre-wedding have begun and it sure looks like the Deols are having a blast. It was Karan and Drishya’s Mehendi ceremony last evening and we saw the entire family coming together to celebrate. Well, you must have seen Sunny Deol dance on the big screen a number of times, but have you seen him grooving in real life? Scroll down to see the Gadar star dance like there is no tomorrow.

Sunny Deol’s dancing video goes viral

In the video that is going viral, we can see Sunny Deol in quite a happy mood. He is dressed in an all-black attire. Wearing a plain black shirt and black pants the actor is dancing his heart out with other guests at the pre-wedding ceremony of Karan Deol and Drishya Acharya. While the elder brother is dancing, Bobby Deol cannot stop smiling. He looks dapper in a white shirt and black denim.

Check it out:

Sunny Deol’s work front

It was only yesterday that the teaser of Gadar 2 was released. Sunny Deol is soon going to be back as Tara Singh on the silver screen in the sequel of the superhit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which will also star Ameesha Patel. The 2001 film was re-released in the theatres recently ahead of the release of the sequel and fans are absolutely loving to see the love saga on the silver screen yet again.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sunny Deol set stage on fire with dance moves at Karan Deol’s pre-wedding celebration