Sunny Deol's simple reply to his viral drunk video is more than enough to shut down trolls

Actor Sunny Deol is currently absorbing the adulation that has been pouring in for him for his performance in Gadar 2. Recently, the actor made it to the headlines due to his viral video wherein he can be seen walking in an inebriated state on Juhu Circle.

The video left several fans in a perplexed situation with some sharing their concerns and others thinking that it is a Deepfake. Following the circulation of the news on social media, actor Sunny Deol has now cleared the air and put a full stop to the controversies erupting because of the viral clip. Keep reading to know how Deol shut down trolls.

Sunny Deol issues clarification on viral drunk video, says it was a BTS clip from upcoming film’s shoot

The star was relishing the success of his recent venture Gadar 2 when he found himself enveloped with controversies after his video went viral wherein he can be seen walking on the roads of Mumbai in a drunken state. As fans voiced their concerns, Deol recently took to his X (Earlier called Twitter) account to issue a clarification.

Remarkably, he said that the video was nothing but a BTS clip from the shoot of his next project Safar. “Afwaahon ka ‘Safar’ bas yahin tak (Journey of rumors ends here) #Shooting #BTS,” shared the actor while dropping the video.

This is how fans reacted after Sunny’s video went viral

The video clip sparked discussions across social media platforms soon after it began circulating on the internet. While it left several feeling perturbed, many believed that it was generated by the Deepfake technology.

The comments on the viral video read, “I think it’s AI generated video, what u all say ???”, “Might be deepfake” and “worried”.

Work front of Sunny Deol

The actor recently appeared on the big screen in Gadar 2 wherein he shared the screen space with actress Ameesha Patel. Remarkably, it was the sequel to its first part Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Next, he has Safar in the pipeline and there are also discussions surrounding Border 2, which will be directed by Anurag Singh.

