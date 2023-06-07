Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya to host wedding reception at THIS venue? Here’s what we know

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol will soon tie the knot with Drisha Acharya, and the Internet is already buzzing with reports and speculations about their wedding. Pinkvilla was the first to exclusively inform in May that Karan Deol got engaged on Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur’s anniversary. We also reported that he will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony soon. Now, details about Karan and Drisha Acharya’s upcoming wedding have started surfacing on the Internet, and their wedding will reportedly be a 3-day affair.

Date and venue of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s wedding reception

According to a report in ETimes, Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s wedding festivities will take place on the 16th, 17th, and 18th of June. Their wedding reception will reportedly be hosted on June 18 at the Taj Land’s End, a luxury hotel in Bandra, Mumbai. The report also states that the wedding invitations have been sent out, and almost everyone from Bollywood and the South industry is invited to the reception. It will be a grand affair, and Sunny Deol and his wife reportedly have been extremely busy with the arrangements for the big day.

A source told ETimes, “Deols khandaan mein shaadi hai, toh saara Bollywood aapko reception pe dikhega (This is a wedding in the Deols family so you can expect all of Bollywood to attend). You cannot quantify the magnitude of this wedding. Deols will do it with utmost grace and dignity and it is Deols, after all. 'Taj Land's End' occasion will be humungous."

Who is Drisha Acharya?

Drisha Acharya is the great-granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker, Bimal Roy. For the unversed, Dharmendra played the role of Nutan's unrequited lover in Bimal Roy's last feature film, Bandini. Now, Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol is all set to marry Bimal Roy’s great-granddaughter Drisha.

