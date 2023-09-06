Sunny Deol’s son Karan takes Shah Rukh Khan’s blessings; Vicky Kaushal has fanboy moment with Gadar 2 star

The celebration bash of Gadar 2 success was hosted by the Deol family in Mumbai, last Saturday. The event was attended by several bigwigs of the industry. Besides cast and crew, the star-studded party was attended by celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Tabu, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur. From the Deol family, Dharmendra, Ghayal actor’s sons, Karan and Rajveer Deol, Bobby Deol, amongst others attended the party. Although it has been days that the party took place, the inside videos of the bash have been ruling the internet. One such video doing rounds on the internet is of Sunny Deol’s son, Karan who can be seen touching Shah Rukh Khan’s feet to seek his blessings.

Shah Rukh Khan embarassed as Karan Deol touches his feet

Needless to say the party was a massive hit as the movie. However,several videos surfaced, amidst which we can see Karan Deol touching King Khan’s feet to seek his blessings in one. The sweet gesture of Karan, however, left SRK slightly embarrassed as he lovingly hugs the young Deol. Soon after the video surfaced online , netizens lauded Karan’s upbringing as they were impressed by the gesture. While several users’ poured heart emojis in the comments section, a fan wrote, “Bharat ki shaan Shah Rukh Khan”. HAVE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO:

Vicky Kaushal gets starry eyed meeting Sunny Deol

Vicky Kaushal is known to take the internet by storm with his cool dancing videos. However, this time Katrina’s beau was seen having a major fanboy moment when he crossed paths with the Apne actor.

The viral video shows an overwhelmed fan aka Vicky indulging in a joyous conversation with the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha actor. In the video, he can be seen discussing how he witnessed people dancing to ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ song in the theaters. HAVE A LOOK:

He said, “Aidan lag reha si jivein oh andron bhare hoye si” (it seemed they were brimming with excitement). Reacting to the video, several fans showered their love in the comments section. A fan commented, “Everyone is happy for sunny...Dharamji”, while another added, “Sunny Paaji (with red heart emojis)”.

About Gadar 2

Helmed and backed by Anil Sharma, the iconic Gadar 2 was a sequel of the 2001 release. In the 2023 release, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprised their roles as Tara and Sakina. The film is not only well received by the audience and critics but emerged as the second blockbuster film of the year after Pathaan. Apart from the lead cast, the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra and Simrat Kaur in pivotal roles. Days after the release, the cine-lovers continue to flock to the theaters and the film has successfully crossed the 500 crore mark at the Box office.

The film was released in theatres on August 11, 2023.

