Sunny Hinduja says he is happy with Mardaani2 success
"My Character in the film is that of a crude and corrupt politician who does anything and everything to stay in power. It is a cameo. Looking at the current state of the nation, this film is a need of the hour and it has been rightly conveyed that every girl/woman can be Mardaani," Sunny said. Inspired by true crimes against women by juveniles, "Mardaani 2" sees Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist.
Apart from "Mardaani 2", Sunny was also recently seen in the web show "The Family Man" On receiving compliments for both the projects, he added: "It is an amazing feeling, receiving so much love from so many people! I am really happy and in complete gratitude."
Played a Cameo in “Mardaani2”. It was sheer love of @gopiputhran made me do it.. Thanks for makin me part of a beautiful film. Thanks @shanoosharmarahihai & Team. It’s just the beginning. @shanoosharmayrfcasting Good luck #mardaani2 #yashrajfilms #yrf #cameo #ranimukherji #gopiputhran #shootdiaries #behindthescenes #politicians #evil #roleplay #actorslife
