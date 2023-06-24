Sunny Hinduja's iconic character from TVF Aspirants gets a spinoff titled 'Sandeep Bhaiya'

Sunny Hinduja delivered a notable performance portraying the role of Sandeep Bhaiya in TVF Aspirants. The actor has now embarked on a new journey. Sunny will be seen in a new web series titled ‘Sandeep Bhaiya’, which is a spinoff of the blockbuster webshow TVF Aspirants. It will have a total of eight episodes and is inspired by his iconic character in TVF Aspirants, which became a talking point for both audiences and critics.

The New TVF Web Show Spearheaded By Sunny Hinduja Titled 'Sandeep Bhaiya' Will Highlight Sandeep's Journey Before He Became The Wise And Knowledgable Sandeep Bhaiya That We All Know

The creators of TVF Aspirants felt that it was necessary to bring out an all-new series based on Sunny Hinduja's memorable character since it resonated a lot with the audiences who loved the show when it premiered during the lockdown. ‘Sandeep Bhaiya’ is expected to be about the background of Sandeep’s character, highlighting his journey over the years before he became the wise and knowledgable Sandeep Bhaiya that we all now know. Sunny recently also finished shooting for the second season of TVF Aspirants and it is scheduled to release after 'Sandeep Bhaiya' gets released.

The Viral Fever (TVF) Has Produced Some Of India's Most Loved Shows

The Viral Fever (TVF) has been a home to excellent content. They have produced some of India's most loved shows like TVF Triplings, TVF Pitchers and of course TVF Aspirants. At one point in time, TVF Aspirants was the highest rated Indian web series on credible rating platforms like IMDb. Their shows are usually a perfect blend of comedy and deep emotions. They are mostly coming-of-age stories which are both relatable and inspiring.

'Sandeep Bhaiya' And Other Vital Information Pertaining To The Project

‘Sandeep Bhaiya’ is directed by Parijat Joshi & produced by TVF and Arunab Kumar. It will see a release very soon on its authorised streaming platform. The release of 'Sandeep Bhaiya' will be followed up by TVF Aspirants 2 which will continue from where the first season ended.

