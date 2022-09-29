Sunny Kaushal and rumoured GF Sharvari Wagh celebrate his birthday together; See PIC

However, what caught our attention was not just Katrina Kaif’s special birthday wish for her brother-in-law but Sunny’s girlfriend Sharvari Wagh’s Instagram story. In the video shared by his rumoured girlfriend, Sunny was seen cutting the cake on his special day in the presence of his lady love.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal ’s brother Sunny Kaushal —who has been seen in Bollywood films like My Friend Pinto, and Gold to name a few—turned a year older on Wednesday. Celebrating his 33 rd birthday in style, Sunny Kaushal received birthday wishes from several close family members including the new addition to the clan—Katrina Kaif. She shared an unseen picture from her wedding celebrations to wish her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal on his birthday.

Notably, in December 2021, Sharvari Wagh attended actress Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's small wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, further adding fuel to the rumours.

Days after VicKat wedding, Wagh however denied being in a relationship with Sunny Kaushal. In an interview with India.com, Wagh said, “Sunny and I have worked on The Forgotten Army together. This was four years back. We really became very good friends and we have stayed friends for over the last four years. Kabir (Kabir Khan) sir was there, I was there and he was there… we all have become such good friends for so long now.”

Talking about rumours about her relationship, she said, “Honestly, the rumours are ‘very rumoured’ and I would say these are only ‘rumours’. At the end of the day, when you make such close friends, you can’t shy away (from the bonding). Things coming out as articles don’t mean you would stop living. These are the friends that I have made in the industry and I had to be there for them.”

Wagh made her Bollywood debut this year in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. Later, she was also cast in the Amazon Prime web series ‘The Forgotten Army’, in which she played a key role alongside rumoured boyfriend Sunny Kaushal.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif wishes Sunny Kaushal on his birthday; Posts PIC from Vicky Kaushal and her wedding