Sunny Kaushal and rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh get spotted together at a restaurant: PICS
Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh, the rumoured couple was recently spotted together at a restaurant in Mumbai.
Sunny Kaushal, the talented actor has been garnering the attention of audiences with some exceptional performances. The actor, who is the younger brother of popular actor Vicky Kaushal, is undoubtedly one of the promising talents of Bollywood right now. However, along with his stellar performances, Sunny Kaushal is also making headlines for his personal life. The actor is rumoured to be in a relationship with Sharvari Wagh, the young actress who made a promising debut with the 2021-released film Bunty Aur Babli 2.
Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh’s dinner date
The rumoured couple was spotted together at a famous restaurant in Mumbai on October 8, Saturday, amidst the dating rumours that have been doing rounds for the last few months. Even though Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh have never admitted to their relationship yet, they posed together for the paparazzi who were present outside the restaurant. In the pictures, Sharvari looks pretty in casual black and white dress. She completed her look with simple make-up and white sneakers. Sunny, on the other hand, looked at his casual best in a white t-shirt and denim trousers.
Check out the pictures here:
The rumours regarding Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh’s relationship grew stronger after the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress was spotted at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding festivities, along with the family members. Later, Sharvari also accompanied Sunny, Vicky, and Katrina, when the trio headed to the Maldives to celebrate the Tiger 3 actress’s birthday, along with a few close friends.
Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh’s careers
Sunny Kaushal is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming untitled project, which is touted to be a family drama. He is also rumoured to be a part of Haseen Dilruba 2, which is a sequel to Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey’s acclaimed film. Sharvari Wagh, on the other hand, made her acting debut with the Amazon Prime series The Forgotten Army, alongside Sunny Kaushal. She made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2, which was a sequel to the blockbuster film Bunty Aur Babli.
