Sunny Kaushal on being compared to brother Vicky Kaushal: We all have to do ‘mehnat’ and struggle

Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother Sunny Kaushal recently appeared in ‘Shiddat’ alongside Radhika Madan. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about his experience in the film. He also opened up on comparison with his brother Vicky Kaushal, who has managed to impress the audience with a number of films.

Speaking to Indian Express, Sunny spoke about how he landed the film Shiddat. He said, “Shiddat happened to me after Gold. I had auditioned a couple of times for the film after meeting Dinesh Vijan and Kunal Deshmukh, and it worked out. When I heard the story of the film, I knew I wanted to do the film. The film’s perspective about love is very different, and yet Kunal has managed to show it in a very simple manner. Radhika (Madan), Mohit (Raina) and I met up for a few readings and started shooting in November 2019.”

He added that Shiddat made him look at love with a different perspective. He had to prepare in a way for the movie that he had never done before.

Further, Sunny also confessed that he faces scrutiny given his brother is already a star. Talking about it, he said that his notion in life is that everyone has to do ‘mehnat’ and struggle. He further added, “We have different journeys. Someone’s efforts can bring them different results and your efforts can do different things for you. To do it, and to sustain, we all have to put in efforts and that is an independent journey. It is not easy for anyone.”