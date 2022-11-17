Sunny Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif a 'spiritual person'; Spills the beans on rumoured ladylove Sharvari Wagh

Sunny Kaushal was recently seen in Mili alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Though the film couldn’t perform well at the box office but it ended up receiving a positive response from the critics. Janhvi and Sunny’s performances were highly praised. Sunny, who is currently busy shooting for his next with Neetu Kapoor , recently spoke about his bond with his brother Vicky Kaushal and his wife Katrina Kaif. He also spilled the beans on his alleged romance with Sharvari Wagh.

During an interview with News18, the Shiddat actor revealed that Katrina is a spiritual person, and her nature resonated with him. He said that they end up having interesting conversations about the same. He also admitted that he also loves to have fun banter with his bhabhi. Sunny shared, “She’s a deeply spiritual person. She loves about talking about spirituality and so do I. So, we’ve some very interesting conversations. Since the time I started talking to her about all these things, I’ve gained a different perspective on them. But on the other hand, I also love having a fun banter with her.”

Sunny Kaushal on his dating rumours

Sunny and Sharvari Wagh have been making headlines for their alleged romance. After attending Vicky’s intimate wedding in Rajasthan, her recent presence at Katrina’s birthday celebration in the Maldives added extra fuel to the fire. Do relationship rumours bother Sunny? He stated, “It doesn’t bother me when my personal life makes headlines. It doesn’t hamper our equation at all because we understand that at the end of the day, these are just news headlines. It would be stupid of us to make it a reality and take it very seriously.”

He was all praise for his rumoured lady love. Sunny called her ‘level-headed’. He said, “Sharvari is very level-headed. She has different sides to her, but she always keeps her head on her shoulder. She likes to weigh out the pros and cons when it comes to approaching any situation.”

The actor also spoke about his wedding plans. Since Vicky tied the knot last year, does he feel pressured? He denied it as he said that he has already told his parents to not look at him. He added, “I’ve a lot of time before that.”