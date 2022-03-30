Sunny Kaushal & Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Hurdang trailer out; Vicky Kaushal and dad Sham heap praises

Sunny Kaushal has been creating wave in the industry ever since his last release Shiddat opposite Radhika Madan. The actor has left everyone in awe of his acting prowess and swag and fans have been waiting to see his magic on the screen. And now, the wait will be over soon as Sunny is set to make hurdang on the big screen with his upcoming movie. We are talking about Nikhil Nagesh Bhat directorial Hurdang starring Sunny, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Vijay Varma in the lead.

The three-minute-long trailer was set in the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh and dealt with the issue of reservation. Hurdang will feature Sunny as a UP boy who aspires to be an IAS officer but ends up quitting his dream to fight against reservation. Besides, it also gave a glimpse of Sunny’s sizzling chemistry with Nushrrat. The duo has been sharing the screen for the first time and their onscreen equation was on point. The Hurdang trailer has left everyone in awe and fans are singing praises for Sunny and the movie. Amid this, Vicky Kaushal also sent best wishes to his baby brother. Sharing the trailer on his social media account, Vicky wrote, “‘HURDANG’ machaane aa rahe hain! So proud of you @sunsunnykhez”.

Later, Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal also shared the trailer on his Instagram story and wrote, “Simply brilliant trailer. May God bless the film with all the success. Proud of you Puttar @sunsunnykhez”.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post here:

Talking about Hurdang, the movie is slated to release on April 8 this year.