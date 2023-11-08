Sunny Kaushal on fights with Vicky Kaushal; says ‘we would throw punches at each other to resolve issues’

Actor Sunny Kaushal was recently seen in films including Mili and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. On the personal front, he shares a deep bond with his brother Vicky Kaushal. Recently, Sunny revealed how he and Vicky often have the usual sibling banter over clothes and would punch each other to resolve issues. He also walked down memory lane and reminisced some childhood memories with him.

We would fight over the most senseless things: Sunny Kaushal on Vicky Kaushal

During a recent interview with iDiva, the Shiddat actor discussed at length the reason why he fights with his brother the most. He stated that it usually happened over wearing each others’ clothes and dove further into the siblings’ fun banter.

He said, “We would throw punches at each other to resolve issues between us. We would fight over the most senseless things. The fights we had were about wearing each other’s clothes. For a month I would not wear a T-shirt, but if Vicky has worn it, then I want it that very moment. Also, why did he take it without my permission? If he would have asked I would have given him and vice versa.”

Sunny recalls childhood memories with Vicky, and says they would often take part in cultural events

The actor also delved into how the brothers would often explore their creative sides and would often participate in the cultural events of their society. They would prepare choreography and used to dance in front of family and friends or other visitors at home, Kaushal recalled.

Sunny Kaushal also recollected how they would ask their father ‘Papa naach ke dikhaayein (Papa, should we dance) on several occasions.

Work front of Sunny Kaushal

Sunny Kaushal entered Bollywood as an assistant director for films including My Friend Pinto and Gunday. He is also known for his role in Shiddat. Currently, Sunny has Shiddat 2 in his kitty.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sunny Kaushal celebrates his birthday with Vicky Kaushal and parents; Katrina Kaif gives it a miss