Sunny Kaushal reveals his look from his upcoming film Hurdang; says his look is inspired by Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Sunny Kaushal says his look in the upcoming film, Hurdang, is inspired by the Hindi film heroes of the nineties, adding that the look plays a significant role in defining his character, Daddu Thakur.
9848 reads Mumbai Updated: October 19, 2020 07:43 pm
"It is fun getting back into Daddu Thakur's skin after almost a year (shooting was paused due to the lockdown). The look forms a major part of the character. Since the film is based in 1990 and I am a huge fan of Anil Kapoor sir, his look from 'Tezaab' and 'Ram Lakhan' was a huge inspiration for Daddu's look," Sunny told IANS.

The Nikhil Bhat directorial also features Nushrratt Bharuccha and Vijay Varma. Last year the cast and crew of the film shot a major part of the film in Allahabad.
 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunny is actor Vicky Kaushal's brother, and is known for his performance in the web series "Official Chukyagiri" and "The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye". He was also seen in the films "Gold", "Bhangra Paa Le".

Credits :IANS

