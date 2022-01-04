Sunny Kaushal’s new PICS from brother Vicky Kaushal’s wedding with Katrina Kaif has netizens floored

It has been almost a month since the dreamiest Bollywood wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif but we are not done with pictures yet, are we? We know the answer is a resounding ‘NO’. Well, don’t you worry. We have got you covered. Well, Sunny Kaushal has. Vicky’s brother and actor, Sunny took to his Instagram space some time back and dropped a couple of stunning pictures from D-Day. And needless to say, the Dulhe ka Bhai was looking quite handsome in his pink sherwani.

Sunny is quite active on social media, and lately, the Shiddat actor has been sharing glimpses from the VicKat's wedding quite often on the ‘gram'. Fans and followers have been swooning over his Desi looks and tonight was no different either. A few minutes back, Sunny took to the photo-and-video-blogging site and dropped stunning pictures from the December wedding in Rajasthan. In the picture, Sunny can be seen dressed in a pink Sherwani designed by renowned designer Sabyasachi. He also has a floral pagdi (turban) on, keeping in line with customs. Sunny amped up the look with a multilayered pearl necklace, a pair of sunglasses, and golden juttis.

Smiling warmly, Sunny posed for the picture. The actor added a Rajasthani touch to his post with his caption ‘Khamma Ghani’, which is a standard form of greeting in Rajasthan.

Take a look:

As soon as Sunny shared the picture, fans and followers flooded it with likes and comments. While one wrote, “Sundar Sir”, another’s comment read, “Love (fire emoji)”. Many others dropped read heart emojis as well.

