Sunny Kaushal sees Vicky Kaushal in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba co-star Vikrant Massey: ‘He’s like an elder brother to me’

Sunny Kaushal was last seen in the movie Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. He shared the screen with Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu in the romantic thriller. Recently, Sunny opened up about his offscreen bond with Vikrant and revealed that he saw Vicky Kaushal in his co-star. He stated that Vikrant was like an elder brother to him.

In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Sunny Kaushal said, “Vikrant, I see Vicky in him. He’s like an elder brother to me.” Sunny also recalled what his father, Sham Kaushal, once told him about Vikrant Massey. He shared that his father was an action director on Vikrant’s film Mumbaikar, and they worked together quite a lot.

Sunny revealed that his father said, "Usko (Vikrant) milke na mujhe teri aur vicky ki yaad aa gayi (After meeting him, I was reminded of you and Vicky)."

Talking about his and Vikrant’s similar upbringing, Sunny added, “Kahin na kahin hum logon ki upbringing, hum jahan se aaye hain woh na kaafi match karta hai (Somewhere our upbringing, where we have come from, matches a lot).” He also mentioned that whenever they shared childhood stories with each other, they turned out to be quite similar.

Meanwhile, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba was released on Netflix on August 9, 2024. It is the sequel to the 2021 movie Haseen Dillruba. Helmed by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films, the film is directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon. Earlier, Vicky Kaushal put up a special note praising the film on his Instagram Stories.

Appreciating the level of the sequel, he lauded the entire team, saying, “Taking the twists, turns, romance and romaanch notches up from the first part.. whatey mazzedaar watch. Don't miss it! Congrats team.”

Vicky also showered love on his brother Sunny Kaushal’s performance. He said, “@sunsunnykhez You have truly surprised me with your ability to pull off such a twisted character. So tastefully done. I know how excited you were to take up this part and could see you have fun playing it through and through. So proud! Onwards and upwards brother!”

