Sunny Kaushal shares UNSEEN PIC from Vicky Kaushal’s wedding to wish him on his birthday

As Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal turned a year older today, his younger brother Sunny Kaushal wished him with a sweet picture on social media. He shared an unseen photo from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding ceremony. For those unaware, Vicky and Katrina had tied the knot in December last year in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared an adorable photo that seems from one of the wedding ceremonies. While sharing the post, Sunny wrote, “Janamdin mubarak ho meri jaan.” As soon as he posted the birthday wish, fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, “You guys are the cutest.” Another user commented, “happy birthday Vicky sir”.

See Sunny Kaushal’s post here:

Speaking about Vicky’s professional career, he wrapped up a schedule for his next film with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. He also has Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera lined up ahead of him.

For unversed, Vicky is currently spending some quality time with his wife Katrina Kaif on their holiday in the US. The couple leads a hectic life with a packed shooting schedule. Whenever they manage to get some free time, they head outside India for a mini holiday of sorts.

Also, according to reports in Mid Day, after Vicky Kaushal returns from his the USA trip, he is expected to film the song from Govinda Naam Mera thus marking the completion of Shashank Khaitan’s comedy that also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role. Reportedly a massive set is being built at Chitrakoot ground in Andheri for the shooting of the song. A source close to the shoot has revealed that the actor is really looking forward to this dance number as he has hardly gotten a chance to showcase his dancing skills on screen. If all goes as planned, Vicky will hit the dance floor on June 3, following a few days of rehearsals.

ALSO READ: Sham Kaushal wishes 'puttar' Vicky Kaushal on his birthday with throwback PIC: Proud to have a son like you