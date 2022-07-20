Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, Isabelle Kaif share fun PICS with Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif from Maldives vacation

Katrina Kaif recently jetted off to the Maldives with her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal to ring in her 30th birthday alongside her near and dear ones including Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Isabelle Kaif, Katrina's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel, Ileana D'cruz and many others. Now, Sunny, Sharvari, and Isabelle have shared new pictures on their social media handle from the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress' birthday week.

Sunny Kaushal shared the pictures on his Instagram handle and captioned them: "Some of the best days with some of the best people." The first image shows him standing on the beach and posing for the camera. Another picture also shows the whole squad having their breakfast and indulging in fun conversation. Sunny also shared a selfie with his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari and Anand. On the other hand, Isabelle shared a glimpse of her fun getaway and wrote: "gonna mentally be here for a while." She shared a video of swimming underwater and pictures with Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh and Ileana D'Cruz. While, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 star also shared bikini photos on her Instagram and wrote: "Ticking off my bucket … hat!"



Earlier today, the Ek Tha Tiger star, who celebrated her 39th birthday on July 16, shared a picture of herself and wrote: "Such an amazingggggggg time." She donned a black and white check dress with a plunging neckline. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Katrina, Vicky, Sunny, and others returned to Mumbai and were spotted at the airport by the shutterbugs. Sharing a sneak peek from her birthday, Katrina wrote, "Birthday wala din (The day of my birthday)." Vicky also dropped an adorable picture of his wife Katrina on her birthday and penned a sweet note, that read" "Baar baar din yeh aaye... baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!!".

