Sunny Kaushal showers praise on Vicky Kaushal as he reviews Sam Bahadur; dad Sham Kaushal is 'proud'

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Sam Bahadur in which he is portraying India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal and father Sham Kaushal saw the film and showered praises on his performance. Let's find out what they said.

Sunny Kaushal and Sham Kaushal praise Sam Bahadur

Recently, Vicky Kaushal's younger brother Sunny Kaushal took to his Instagram stories to shower praise on him after watching Sam Bahadur. He wrote: "Just when I think you've outdone yourself, you surprise me yet again... I know you manifested this film and now I can see why. I think this film chose you. I don't think anybody could've played Sam better... you've given your heart and soul and everything in between to portray the life of a man which was so valiantly lived"

He added, "I could see it in your body, in your dialogues, but most importantly I could see it in your eyes... Brother, I am so so so proud of you #SamIsHere #SamBahadur"

Check out his stories!

Vicky's father and action director Sham Kaushal also praised him for Sam Bahadur. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Feeling so humbled, blessed & proud." Sham further called it a "must watch" and an "inspirational story".

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar and written by Meghna and Bhavani Iyer. It is based on the life of India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw who played a key role during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Govind Namdev and Neeraj Kabi among others. Sam Bahadur will be released theatrically on December 1st, 2023, clashing with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

The film will release in around 1300 theatres across the nation amounting to 1800 to 2000 screens. In advance booking, the film has sold approx 25,000 tickets already as of Thursday morning. It is expected to receive an opening of around five crores at the ticket window.

