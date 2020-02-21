Sunny Leone all set to organise a day out for special kids of all ages

  1. Home
Actress Sunny Leone is co-organising a day out for special kids.
Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber recently started their school, Kidz Social House, in Juhu. The school is an art centre and a play area for kids of all ages. "It was my friend's idea to organise a day out for the special kids. There will be art, craft, dancing, drawing and a lot of other fun activities that we are planning to do with them. I am trying my best to give those kids a memory of a lifetime and something that they will learn and cherish for long," Sunny said.

She is organising a day out in her school in association with Baby's Castle for the special kids. "We will get our 10-15 children there. There will be art, craft, Zumba and a lot of other fun activities planned for them. It will be a great day out for the children and we all are looking forward it to it," said a statement on behalf of Dr. Harish Badiger, director of Baby's Castle, and Dr. Priyanka Bhoir, Founder of Baby's Castle.

