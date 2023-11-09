Sunny Leone announces Rs 50,000 reward after house help's 9-year-old daughter goes missing

On November 9, Sunny Leone took to her social media account to inform that her house help's nine-year-old daughter has gone missing from Jogeshwari, Mumbai. She shared a photo of Anushka Kiran More along with other details on her Instagram account.

Sunny Leone offers THIS amount to help find Anushka Kiran More

Tagging the official accounts of Mumbai Police and the BMC, Sunny Leone said that Anushka has been missing since Thursday evening from Behram Baug in Jogeshwari West. She also mentioned that she offered Rs 50,000 reward to the person who will have Anushka returned home safely to her family.