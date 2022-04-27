Sunny Leone attempts Hrithik Roshan & Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic dialogue 'Chandu Ke Chacha' from K3G; Watch

Sunny Leone is without a doubt, one of the most popular personalities in the Hindi and television industry. She made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's 2012 film, Jism 2, and has successfully created a space for herself in the big world of glamour. It has been over a decade since Sunny debuted in showbiz, and ever since then, the Ragini MMS 2 actress has successfully managed to stay in the limelight. She is an active social media user and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans.

Recently, Sunny tried to attempt Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic dialogue 'Chandu Ke Chacha' from Karan Johar's 2001 film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The actress shared the video on her social media and captioned it: "Did I say it correctly @iHrithik #KareenaKapoorKhan" along with a laughing emoji. In the video, she sported a white shirt paired with a grey pair of jeans. Sunny is also seen messing up the dialogue as she reads from her phone, while her cameraman corrects her.

Check out Sunny Leone's video:

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber are proud parents to their three adorable kids Nisha, Asher and Noah. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the web series Anamika, co-starring Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Samir Soni, Shehzad Shaikh, and Ayaz Khan. The action-thriller was directed by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. Next, she will feature in the horror film, Oh My Ghost, Vishnu Manchu’s yet-to-be-titled film and Quotation Gang with Priyamani, Jackie Shroff and Sara Arjun.

Also Read: Sunny Leone reveals she had ‘no money’ for her wedding; Shares a THROWBACK pic on her anniversary