Sunny Leone on balancing personal & professional life: it's been difficult but we kind of have the schedule

In a recent interview, Sunny Leone has spoken about how she strikes a balance between her personal and professional life, upcoming projects and more.

is currently shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s Anamika. She returned to India from Los Angeles in November last year and started shooting for it from December. This web-series is the first collaboration between Sunny and Vikram. Now recently, while speaking with ETimes, Sunny talked about her upcoming project Anamika, working with Vikram Bhatt, how she strikes a balance between her personal and professional life and more. Talking about Anamika, Sunny said it is a wonderful story.

The actress mentioned, “That is exactly in the zone that I've always wanted to shoot and so it's it's really such a great experience, and I feel very honoured to be able to work with somebody who is so experienced and knows how to describe a great story so it's it's really exciting”. She further said that Vikram has an amazing crew production. “Everything is so well organised and just working together to make something amazing,” the actor stated.

Sunny explained that she tries to be a good listener and absorb as much information from Vikram who's much experienced.

Later, when asked about how she manages her personal and professional life, Sunny said that having three children and working simultaneously becomes difficult for her. She also explained that the work schedules are not easy at all and on the other hand, her children are also getting older, so it becomes even more difficult to leave them because she thinks they're fine, but she also thinks she has separation anxiety.

“It's been difficult but we kind of have the schedule, pretty good right now where I either spend time with them in the mornings or in the evenings, but they definitely get their mommy time and I get my children time,” Sunny concluded.

Credits :ETimes

