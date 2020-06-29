  1. Home
Sunny Leone beats Monday blues by jumping on a trampoline

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has shared a video of herself jumping on a trampoline.
4489 reads Mumbai
Sunny Leone beats Monday blues by jumping on a trampoline
Sunny took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself jumping. In the clip, she is seen wearing a black T-shirt paired with blue jeans.

"I think there is a angel on my shoulder coming through the sunlight!" wrote Sunny, who is currently isolating in the US.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I think there is a angel on my shoulder coming through the sunlight!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Last week, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber spent a day at Lake Balboa in California with their children, Nisha, Noah and Asher.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she shared that she was glad to keep her kids away from people. The actress shared a motley of pictures of herself with her family, by the lake and while boating.

Sunny will next be seen in "Veeramadevi" and "Koka Kola".

Credits :IANS

