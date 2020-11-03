  1. Home
Sunny Leone celebrates Halloween with hubby Daniel Weber & kids in LA, See PHOTOS

Sunny Leone has shared a few fun pictures from Halloween celebrations at her LA residence on Instagram.
Sunny Leone celebrates Halloween with hubby Daniel Weber & kids in LA, See PHOTOS
Sunny Leone, who is gearing up to return to Mumbai for work, has shared a few fun pictures from Halloween celebrations at her LA residence on her social media handle. Her husband Daniel Weber has also posted a few pictures with Sunny and their kids. In the pictures, the actress can be seen all dressed up as Poppy from Trolls. She can be seen wearing a blue satin frock with light pink leggings and sleeves. However, her pink wig grabbed all the attention. 

Meanwhile, Daniel Weber can be seen wearing loose-fitting gallace pants and he kept his hair side-parted. He can be also seen wearing large spectacles and making a funny expression while posing for the camera. Sunny Leone writes while sharing the post: “Happy Halloween!! I hope everyone had fun this year... my most favorite Holiday of the year. @dirrty99 and I got dressed to do a whole lot of NOTHING!! Lol But we still had a great time. :)” 

Take a look at Sunny Leone’s pictures here:

On the other hand Daniel writes: “Happy Halloween!!!” In the pictures, their kids can be seen dressed for the occasion. Sunny and Daniel’s daughter Nisha can be seen wearing a white outfit with wings. Apart from that, twins Asher and Noah can be seen dressed as a policeman and a fireman respectively. Take a look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Halloween!!!

A post shared by Daniel "Dirrty" Weber (@dirrty99) on

The duo adopted their daughter Nisha Kaur Weber in 2017 while their twins were born via surrogacy in 2018. 

