Sunny Leone celebrates a sunny Independence Day on the beach with her family

Actress Sunny Leone has spent time on a beach with her husband Daniel Weber.

Sunny took to Twitter, here she posted a picture from the beach. In the image, Sunny is seen dressed in shorts and a white shirt and completed her look with sunglasses and a baseball cap. While Daniel is just wearing black shorts.

"Beach time with @DanielWeber99," she captioned the picture.

Sunny along with Daniel and their three children -- Nisha, Noah and Asher spend a lot of time at the beach.

The actress keeps sharing tidbits from their outings.

Sunny and her family flew away to the US in May amid the Covid-19 outbreak. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic

Also Read: Sunny Leone’s recent prank on husband Daniel Weber will leave you in SPLITS; Watch

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×