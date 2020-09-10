  1. Home
Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber's swanky new Maserati grabs attention on the internet; See PHOTOS

Sunny Leone is currently residing in Los Angeles with her family. The actress and her husband have brought home a new car.
21173 reads Mumbai
Sunny Leone makes sure to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life on social media. The actress is currently staying in Los Angeles with her family amidst the COVID-19 situation that has gripped the world. For the unversed, they shifted from India in May. In the midst of all this, the starlet recently grabbed attention on the internet by sharing a stunning picture of herself clad in a bikini while enjoying the hot LA weather!

But what she shared next literally blew everyone’s minds! Yes, you heard it right. Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel are now the proud owners of a swanky white Maserati. They have given a glimpse of the car on social media that has stolen the limelight on the internet. In one of the pictures, the husband-wife duo is sitting inside the car while in the other one, Sunny Leone happily poses in front of it.

Yay!! Nothing like picking up my new maserati with dirrty99!!

Brought home this beast yesterday! Every time I drive this car I am so happy! maserati maseratiusa

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen hosting the popular reality show Splitsvilla. She also made a cameo appearance in a dance number of the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor last year. For the unversed, the actress will soon make her Tamil debut with Veeramadevi that also features Navdeep. Not only that, but she will also make her Malayalam debut with Rangeela that is directed by Santhosh Nair.

