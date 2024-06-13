Sunny Leone denied permission to perform at Kerala University: Report says VC directed registrar to exclude her show

Actress Sunny Leone, set to appear in a Malayalam film, was denied permission to perform at an engineering college by Kerala University's Vice-Chancellor. Reports suggest that the Jism 2 actress's performance was scheduled for July 5, 2024, but now stands canceled. Scroll down to read the full story!

According to reports by Manorama, the vice-chancellor of Kerala University has denied permission for a dance performance by Bollywood actress Sunny Leone. The show was scheduled to take place on the University College of Engineering campus in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on July 5, 2024

Reports indicated that Kerala University Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal instructed the registrar to ensure that the university does not include Sunny Leone's show in the program list.

Here's why Sunny Leone is denied permission for show

This decision comes in the wake of a tragic incident from November last year, where a stampede at a concert at Cochin University of Science and Technology in Ernakulam. That led to the death of four students and injured over 60 others just before singer Nikita Gandhi's performance at a music festival.

In response to the stampede-related deaths during union events at Thiruvananthapuram Engineering College and Cusat, the state government has prohibited external DJ parties and music nights on campuses.

The vice-chancellor highlighted that, despite this directive, the University College union tried to organize a dance program without obtaining the university's permission. He stressed that such programs would not be permitted either on or off campus under the union's name under any circumstances.

Sunny Leone on the work front

On the work front, Leone is currently preparing for her Malayalam movie. In April, the actress shared glimpses from the muhurat ceremony.

Sunny Leone has appeared in several Bollywood films such as Ragini MMS 2, Jism 2, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Ek Paheli Leela and Mastizaade, among others. Her most recent appearance was in the 2023 film Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, where she shared the screen space alongside Rahul Bhat.

In addition to her Bollywood career, Sunny Leone has been involved in South Indian cinema, appearing in films like Thee Ivan and Mrudhu Bhave Dhruda Kruthye. She has also been featured in music videos such as Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0.

