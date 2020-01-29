Sunny Leone denies posing for a selfie with fans at the airport due to Coronavirus; Watch Video

Sunny Leone denies posing for a selfie with fans at the airport as a prevention method to avoid catching Coronavirus.

Coronavirus is reported to have slipped to India from Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly disease outbreak. About 9,150 passengers traveling from China have been screened at the airport to rule out the dreadful disease. Until now, no cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country, however, India is said to be at risk after the death toll in China has raised to 132. Netizens have been asked to take necessary precautions and prevention methods to keep the disease at an arm's length.

B-Town celebs too seem to be cautious of the fatal disease. Recently, and husband Daniel Weber returned from a foreign destination a while ago. The couple was spotted at the airport as they returned to the bay today. Sunny is one of the most approachable celebrities ever. She always makes sure to acknowledge fans and never denies clicking selfies or signing autographs. However, in the wake of the deadly disease, Sunny seemed quite skeptical while posing for a selfie with a fan at the airport today.

Sunny refused a selfie to one of her fans at the airport. She gave in on another fan's request however, she covered her mouth and tried to maintain distance with her as she posed for a picture as a precautionary method to keep Coronabirus away.

The actress was dressed in a neon green jumper and blue track pants. She flaunted a pair of shades and white sports shoes. On the other hand, hubby Daniel Weber stunned in all black.

