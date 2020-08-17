  1. Home
Sunny Leone dives into the pool with daughter Nisha Kaur on a bright day in LA; Says Girls just wanna have fu

Sunny Leone goes swimming with her daughter Nisha Kaur to her friend’s place. The actress uploaded a video of the trio jumping into the pool on countdown.
Sunny Leone has been spending her time during the lockdown with her family. The actress has been active on social media and keeps her fans up to date with her daily routines, be it her workout, or her fun time with her kids. On Independence Day, the actress took to her social media account and uploaded a picture of herself with hubby Daniel Weber at the beach. Recently, she uploaded a video of herself with her daughter Nisha Kaur taking a dip in the pool to beat the heat on a bright day. 

Taking to her Instagram account, Sunny Leone uploaded a video from her friend’s residence. She captioned the video saying, “Girls just wanna have fun!!! @nuria.contreras and our beauty Nisha Kaur!! More shenanigans tomorrow!! Thanks Nuria for always having us over!” The three ladies can be seen diving into the pool on count down. Sunny is seen wearing on a light blue bikini, while her daughter is seen donning a multicolored swimsuit. 

Here is Sunny Leone's post: 

The actress is currently residing in her Los Angeles home with husband Daniel Weber and their kids, Nisha, Noah and Asher. She often updates her social media account on her outings or fun times. Recently, during Raksha Bandhan, she uploaded a series of pictures of Nisha tying Rakhi’s for her brothers and dad Daniel Weber as well. Sunny also uploaded an adorable family picture from their trip to the fire station. She also thanked the heroes for having them and teaching her kids about fire safety.

