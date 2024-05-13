Sunny Leone drops heartwarming glimpses from her birthday celebration with family; see PICS

Sunny Leone celebrated her 43rd birthday on May 13, 2024, with family. The actress later took to Instagram to share some glimpses of the intimate birthday celebrations with her fans.

Sunny who never misses a chance to spend quality time with her family looks extremely happy in the pictures.

Sunny Leone thanks her husband and kids for the perfect birthday celebrations

Sunny Leone shared pictures with her husband Daniel Weber and kids from her birthday celebrations. As the family happily poses for the pictures together, it makes for an endearing sight. The actress also shared a picture of her tempting birthday cake which had 'Happy Birthday Karen (her original name)' written on it.

Captioning the post, Sunny wrote, "Thank you to my beautiful family and @dirrty99 for giving me such a beautiful birthday just the way I like it."

A cute comment by a fan read as, "So beautiful so elegant just looking like a wow (two butterfly emojis) just." Another fan penned a heartwarming note, "Happy Birthday Gorgeous (red heart emoji) Stay blessed and Live Long Happily (red heart emoji) May God bless you abundantly with all sorts of happiness and prosperity (red heart emoji).

Pinkvilla wishes a very Happy Birthday to Sunny.

Sunny Leone's work front

Sunny Leone has worked in several Bollywood films like Jism 2, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade, and more. She was last seen in the Bollywood film Kennedy which was released in 2023. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film had her alongside Rahul Bhat.

She has also been actively working down south these days with films like Thee Ivan and Mrudhu Bhave Dhruda Kruthye. She has also been a part of music videos like Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0.

She is yet to announce her next big Bollywood film and fans can't wait for it.

