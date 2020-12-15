  1. Home
Sunny Leone & Emraan Hashmi react to Bihar student naming them as his parents in the exam admit card

It what can be termed as mischief at its heights, a 20-year old student has named two Bollywood stars as his parents. They are none other than Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone.
13787 reads Mumbai
As hilarious as it sounds, a student from Bihar has grabbed the media’s attention after he reportedly named Sunny Leone and Emraan Hashmi as his parents in the examination admit card. The 20-year old boy’s name is Kundan Kumar and he happens to be a student of Dhanraj Mahto Degree College. He is the one who has named Sunny and Emraan as his parents. According to reports, authorities are looking into the matter which seems to be some kind of mischief.

Now, both the actors have reacted to the viral news. Sunny Leone seems to be left in splits after knowing the same and writes on Twitter, “This kids awsome !!!!! Way to dream big :)))))))) XO hahahaha.” She has also retweeted the picture of the student’s admit card in which one can clearly see her name! Emraan Hashmi, on the other hand, seems to be equally amused as he writes on Twitter, “I swear he ain’t mine.”

Check out both of their tweets below:

Although Sunny Leone and Emraan Hashmi haven’t appeared together in a single movie, the actress did make a special appearance in a song from the latter’s movie Baadshaho titled Piya More. She now has some interesting projects coming up one of which is the Tamil historical drama Veeramadevi. She will also feature in the Santhosh Nair directorial Rangeela. Apart from that, the actress has many other projects lined up that include Helen and Kotigobba 3. Talking about Emraan, the actor will soon collaborate with Amitabh Bachchan for Chehre. 

