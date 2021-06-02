  1. Home
When Sunny Leone takes aim, she shoots straight through the heart.
Sunny Leone engages in playing archery in between shoot Sunny Leone engages in playing archery in between shoot
In a string of new Instagram pictures she posted on Wednesday, the glamour star is seen engaging in an archery session. She takes aim with a bow and arrow, dressed casually in a stunning yellow shorts and a crop top. She completed her look with sunglasses.

"Thru your heart," she wrote as the caption.

The pictures seem to be taken during a task in the youth-based reality show "Splitsvilla", which she co-judges with actor Rannvijay Singha.

Sunny is currently shooting for her upcoming psychological thriller film "Shero". The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

