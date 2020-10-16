Sunny Leone enjoys lunch with 'hot date' Daniel Weber: Nice to be out to get some fresh air; See Photo

Sunny took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself at a lunch date with hubby Daniel Weber.

loves to keep her fans hooked by sharing interesting posts on her social media handle. She often shares glimpses of her daily routine. Sunny is currently spending quality time with her family in the US. She along with her husband and kids moved to Los Angeles in the mid-year amid the ongoing pandemic. Recently, Sunny took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself. She has also shared a few pictures on her Instagram story and she captioned one of the pictures as ‘Hanging out.”

The actress also mentioned in her post that she is enjoyed a lovely lunch date with her ‘hot date’ Daniel Weber. In the latest pictures, Sunny can be seen sitting in a restaurant. She is wearing a white top. To amp up her look, Sunny Leone highlighted her eyes, opted for nude makeup and kept her hair open. Sunny captioned it as, “Lunch date in BH today with a hot date @dirrty99. Nice to be out and about for no reason except to get some fresh air and good company. Love LA!”.

Take a look at Sunny Leone’s recent lunch date photo here:

Sunny Leone got married to Daniel Weber in January 2011. The couple adopted Nisha Kaur Weber in 2017. Later, the twins, Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy in March 2018.

